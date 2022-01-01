Bbva USA Sells 2,337 Shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Bbva USA reduced its position in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,337 shares during the quarter. Bbva USA’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in MEDNAX by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MEDNAX in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MEDNAX in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in MEDNAX by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in MEDNAX by 198.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares during the period. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist reduced their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MEDNAX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.70.

In other MEDNAX news, insider John C. Pepia sold 9,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $248,225.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Roger Md Medel sold 1,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $36,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 121,563 shares of company stock worth $3,334,826. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MD stock opened at $27.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.69, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.68 and its 200 day moving average is $28.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.27 and a 52-week high of $35.67.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $493.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.04 million. MEDNAX had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 12.99%. MEDNAX’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

