Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 8,435 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,435 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 211,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,440,000 after purchasing an additional 33,190 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 332.2% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 38,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 29,483 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 128,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,920 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,622,000 after purchasing an additional 8,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth $5,286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KDP. Zacks Investment Research raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $36.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $52.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.70. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.28 and a 12 month high of $37.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.09.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.98%.

Keurig Dr Pepper announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, October 1st that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 5,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $182,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 68,347 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $2,430,419.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,347 shares of company stock valued at $2,971,569 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

