Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys 307 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,155 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BWA. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 160.2% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 95.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on BWA. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays raised their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $45.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.76 and a 12-month high of $55.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.51 and its 200 day moving average is $45.71.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.07%. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.12%.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.