PetroTal (LON:PTAL) Shares Up 8.3%

PetroTal Corp. (LON:PTAL)’s share price shot up 8.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 26.49 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 26 ($0.35). 2,447,179 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 2,826,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24 ($0.32).

Several research firms have recently commented on PTAL. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 45 ($0.60) target price on shares of PetroTal in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 45 ($0.60) target price on shares of PetroTal in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 21.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 18.71. The company has a market capitalization of £210.80 million and a PE ratio of 4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.81.

PetroTal Corp. engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of crude oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its primary asset is the Bretana oil field located in the MaraÃ±Ã³n Basin of northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Sterling Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PetroTal Corp.

