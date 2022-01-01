Croghan Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHBH) Announces $0.55 Dividend

Croghan Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHBH) announced a dividend on Saturday, January 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of CHBH opened at $63.57 on Friday. Croghan Bancshares has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $69.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.68.

Croghan Bancshares Company Profile

Croghan Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company of The Croghan Colonial Bank. The company offers commercial and retail banking services. Its products comprises of traditional banking services such as consumer, commercial, agricultural and real estate loans, personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, safe deposit box services and trust department services.

