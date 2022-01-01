Croghan Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHBH) Announces $0.55 Dividend

Croghan Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHBH) announced a dividend on Saturday, January 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.
Shares of CHBH opened at $63.57 on Friday. Croghan Bancshares has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $69.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.68.
