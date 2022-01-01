Deutsche Bank AG Sells 61,886 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,813,849 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 61,886 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.72% of Hologic worth $133,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hologic by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,516,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,435,595,000 after purchasing an additional 454,616 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Hologic by 102.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,645,966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $199,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,301 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Hologic by 7.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,437,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $162,661,000 after purchasing an additional 165,015 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Hologic by 28.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,391,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $159,545,000 after purchasing an additional 535,548 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Hologic by 18.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,369,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $158,071,000 after purchasing an additional 367,174 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $194,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HOLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.36.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $76.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.10 and a 1 year high of $85.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.11.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.60. Hologic had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 57.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

