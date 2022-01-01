ARS Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 10,000 Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Harmonic by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,739,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $151,144,000 after buying an additional 1,191,016 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Harmonic by 702.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,274,824 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,861,000 after buying an additional 1,116,019 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Harmonic by 6,315.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,116,155 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,510,000 after buying an additional 1,098,758 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,077,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Harmonic by 383.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 799,568 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,813,000 after buying an additional 634,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HLIT. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harmonic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $11.76 on Friday. Harmonic Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $12.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Harmonic had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $126.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Harmonic’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Harmonic news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $108,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 32,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $353,448.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,692 shares of company stock valued at $1,445,338 over the last quarter. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

