PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 17,541 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,670,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,541 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $211,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,285,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,916,000 after buying an additional 48,717 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,207,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,556,000 after buying an additional 59,718 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 114.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,327,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,155,000 after buying an additional 707,556 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,123,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,894,000 after buying an additional 47,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,100,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,153,000 after buying an additional 35,194 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJK opened at $85.26 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $70.48 and a twelve month high of $88.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.32.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

