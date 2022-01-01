Solrise Finance Reaches Market Cap of $19.16 Million (SLRS)

Solrise Finance (CURRENCY:SLRS) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. In the last seven days, Solrise Finance has traded down 6% against the US dollar. One Solrise Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000829 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Solrise Finance has a total market cap of $19.16 million and approximately $488,768.00 worth of Solrise Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00057614 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,659.75 or 0.07806851 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.56 or 0.00073712 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,810.45 or 0.99854314 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00053109 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007830 BTC.

Solrise Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,327,935 coins. Solrise Finance’s official Twitter account is @SolriseFinance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solrise Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solrise Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Solrise Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

