Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

SAEYY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:SAEYY opened at $12.45 on Wednesday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $29.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.49.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

