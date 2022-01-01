PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $164.58 Million Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,091,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,238 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $164,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32,433.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 21.2% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 46.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 233.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000.

Shares of IUSB stock opened at $52.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.36. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $52.48 and a one year high of $54.59.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

