Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Receives $106.21 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.21.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $96.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.73. The firm has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. Monster Beverage has a 52 week low of $80.92 and a 52 week high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,247,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,763,136,000 after acquiring an additional 140,676 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,008,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,415,000 after acquiring an additional 311,822 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,107,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,337 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,983,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,644,000 after acquiring an additional 321,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,698,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,643,000 after acquiring an additional 718,247 shares in the last quarter. 63.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.