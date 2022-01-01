PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,199,606 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 171,156 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.86% of Quanta Services worth $136,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 85,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,681,000 after purchasing an additional 15,482 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,066,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 540,993 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,576,000 after acquiring an additional 25,137 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 43,473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after acquiring an additional 8,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 37,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total value of $1,965,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PWR shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.73.

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $114.66 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $67.60 and a one year high of $124.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.03 and a 200-day moving average of $106.37. The company has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 6.30%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

