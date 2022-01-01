Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 511,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,404 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.88% of Molina Healthcare worth $138,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Estate Counselors LLC grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

MOH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $336.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $256.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $318.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.10.

MOH opened at $318.08 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $199.81 and a one year high of $328.11. The company has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $303.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.35.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.03. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total value of $1,545,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total transaction of $91,503.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.