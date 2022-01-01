NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 738,298 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 145,154 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.28% of NXP Semiconductors worth $144,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,576 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 153,437 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $30,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $967,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1,092.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 206,300 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $40,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $227.78 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $156.02 and a 12 month high of $239.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.57 billion, a PE ratio of 40.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

NXPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.84.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $1,579,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

