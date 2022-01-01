United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 542.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 843,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 712,117 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 1.88% of United Therapeutics worth $155,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.4% during the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 6.3% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 27.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 100.0% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.49, for a total transaction of $654,894.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.52, for a total transaction of $1,143,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,126 shares of company stock valued at $12,530,086 over the last three months. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UTHR opened at $216.08 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $145.79 and a fifty-two week high of $218.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.46.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.45 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

