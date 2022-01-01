Deutsche Bank AG Sells 775,567 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,193,345 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 775,567 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.37% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $165,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth $55,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,414,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,389,000 after acquiring an additional 402,970 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 11.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 320,356 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,607,000 after acquiring an additional 31,737 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 41,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.6% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 308,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.25.

BK opened at $58.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.38. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $39.46 and a one year high of $60.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 22.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.61%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

