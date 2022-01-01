Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Acquires Shares of 22,212 ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ContraFect at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ContraFect during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ContraFect in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ContraFect by 10.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of ContraFect in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of ContraFect in the second quarter valued at approximately $337,000. 60.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CFRX stock opened at $2.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.70. ContraFect Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $7.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.81.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.15. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ContraFect Co. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

CFRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of ContraFect from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of ContraFect in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

ContraFect Profile

ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins and Amurin Peptides.

