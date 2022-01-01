RE Advisers Corp Has $3.10 Million Holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

RE Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,851 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. RE Advisers Corp’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $3,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Carter’s by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,195 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,480,000 after buying an additional 5,306 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE CRI opened at $101.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.81. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.36. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.50 and a 12 month high of $116.92.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $890.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.93 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRI shares. Wedbush began coverage on Carter’s in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.20.

In related news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 30,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.88, for a total value of $3,156,888.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Lynch sold 15,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.89, for a total value of $1,620,051.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,335 shares of company stock worth $14,293,445. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

