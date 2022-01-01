RE Advisers Corp Makes New $1.63 Million Investment in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 79,326 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,000. RE Advisers Corp owned 0.12% of Cognyte Software as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC bought a new position in Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,272,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cognyte Software in the third quarter worth $77,512,000. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in Cognyte Software in the second quarter worth $83,498,000. RGM Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cognyte Software in the second quarter worth $73,325,000. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cognyte Software in the second quarter worth $57,642,000. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNT opened at $15.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.95. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $14.68 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 522.33.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The medical device company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. Cognyte Software had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $118.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.83 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CGNT. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wedbush lowered Cognyte Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Cognyte Software from $36.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognyte Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.22.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

