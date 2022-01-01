Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Bought by RE Advisers Corp

RE Advisers Corp lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 481 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. RE Advisers Corp’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 376.5% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 84.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 35.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JKHY. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.44.

JKHY opened at $166.99 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.65 and a fifty-two week high of $179.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.60.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.98 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.69%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.