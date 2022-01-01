Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Shares Purchased by RE Advisers Corp

RE Advisers Corp increased its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 149.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp’s holdings in Air Transport Services Group were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ATSG. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 8,735,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $202,928,000 after buying an additional 689,623 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,367,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,684,000 after buying an additional 97,794 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,959,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,751,000 after buying an additional 1,142,297 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,619,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,629,000 after buying an additional 75,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 135,080.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,386,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,219,000 after buying an additional 1,385,921 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

ATSG stock opened at $29.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.29 and its 200 day moving average is $25.76. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.42 and a 12-month high of $32.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.51.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $465.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David R. Soaper purchased 40,000 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.96 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah A. Loveless sold 3,453 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $97,616.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

Read More: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.