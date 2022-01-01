Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Decreases Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. reduced its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 5,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 32,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth about $806,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth about $395,000. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth about $212,000. 39.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $170.96 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.13 and a one year high of $183.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.62.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

