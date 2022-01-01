International Media Acquisition (NASDAQ:IMAQU) Shares Up 0.2%

International Media Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IMAQU)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.40 and last traded at $10.36. 2,210 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 41,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.34.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in International Media Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,241,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in International Media Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,090,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Media Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,457,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of International Media Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,803,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Media Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $784,000.

