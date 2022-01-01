Literacy Capital (LON:BOOK) Stock Price Up 1%

Literacy Capital plc (LON:BOOK)’s stock price was up 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 298 ($4.01) and last traded at GBX 298 ($4.01). Approximately 20,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 43,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 295 ($3.97).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 300.49. The company has a market capitalization of £177.60 million and a PE ratio of 4.79.

About Literacy Capital (LON:BOOK)

Literacy Capital plc is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in early stage investments, direct private equity investments, special situations, fund investments and co investments with private equity managers. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in companies with EBITDA between Â£1 million ($1.12 Million) and Â£5 million ($5.62 Million).

