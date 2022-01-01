MorphoSys (OTCMKTS:MPSYF) Trading Up 1.5%

MorphoSys AG (OTCMKTS:MPSYF) was up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $37.15 and last traded at $37.15. Approximately 250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.60.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.06 and its 200-day moving average is $56.57.

About MorphoSys (OTCMKTS:MPSYF)

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

