Warrior Technologies Acquisition (NYSE:WARR) Trading 0.1% Higher

Warrior Technologies Acquisition (NYSE:WARR)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.83 and last traded at $9.83. 12,362 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 41,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average of $9.77.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Warrior Technologies Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Warrior Technologies Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in Warrior Technologies Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,100,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in Warrior Technologies Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,280,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Warrior Technologies Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,303,000.

Warrior Technologies Acquisition Company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on environmental services sector with a focus on environmental, social, and governance practices.

