Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Takes $203,000 Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VDC. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,571,000. Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,338,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 444,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,165,000 after acquiring an additional 41,803 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 984,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,528,000 after acquiring an additional 39,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 160,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,286,000 after acquiring an additional 34,526 shares in the last quarter.

VDC opened at $199.88 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $164.57 and a 12 month high of $200.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.39.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

