3,300 Shares in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Bought by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Evergy during the third quarter worth $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its holdings in Evergy by 43.9% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its holdings in Evergy by 144.6% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evergy during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Evergy during the second quarter worth $42,000. 85.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Evergy alerts:

In other news, Director C John Wilder purchased 6,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.55 per share, with a total value of $424,889.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 172,475 shares of company stock valued at $11,203,029. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $68.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.92 and a 52 week high of $69.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.05.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.5725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 59.95%.

EVRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.