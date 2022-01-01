Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Invests $222,000 in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBIN)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBIN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,229,000 after acquiring an additional 35,541 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,032,000. 55I LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $601,000. Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,591,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,189,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,597,555,000 after buying an additional 5,348,495 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BBIN opened at $59.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.25. JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF has a one year low of $54.60 and a one year high of $62.33.

