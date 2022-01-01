$7.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) will report $7.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $7.42 and the lowest is $6.97. Lockheed Martin reported earnings of $6.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full-year earnings of $22.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.26 to $22.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $26.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.64 to $27.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, September 10th. Cowen lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.40.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 117,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares during the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.6% in the second quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 77,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,279,000 after acquiring an additional 12,125 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.6% in the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 3,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.4% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 89,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 125,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $355.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $341.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $356.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.42. Lockheed Martin has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $396.99. The company has a market capitalization of $98.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.93.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

