Main Street Capital Co. (MAIN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.22 on January 14th

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.215 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Main Street Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

Main Street Capital has decreased its dividend by 19.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Main Street Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 98.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $2.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.5%.

Shares of MAIN opened at $44.86 on Friday. Main Street Capital has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $47.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.69.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $76.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.78 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 117.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Main Street Capital will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Main Street Capital by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,112,000 after purchasing an additional 106,040 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Main Street Capital by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 8,233 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Main Street Capital by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MAIN. Raymond James boosted their target price on Main Street Capital from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist upped their price objective on Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Main Street Capital in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Main Street Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.83.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

