Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Announces $0.58 Dividend

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) announced a dividend on Friday, December 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be given a dividend of 0.5766 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, February 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 10th.
OTCMKTS:IBDRY opened at $47.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.64. Iberdrola has a fifty-two week low of $40.09 and a fifty-two week high of $61.52.
Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Iberdrola had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Iberdrola will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.
About Iberdrola
Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.
