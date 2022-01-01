Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Announces $0.58 Dividend

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) announced a dividend on Friday, December 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be given a dividend of 0.5766 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, February 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 10th.

OTCMKTS:IBDRY opened at $47.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.64. Iberdrola has a fifty-two week low of $40.09 and a fifty-two week high of $61.52.

Get Iberdrola alerts:

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Iberdrola had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Iberdrola will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IBDRY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Iberdrola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Iberdrola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Iberdrola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Iberdrola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.68.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.