Zacks: Brokerages Expect Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Will Post Earnings of $2.83 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) will announce earnings of $2.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.48. Becton, Dickinson and reported earnings per share of $4.55 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 45.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will report full year earnings of $12.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.35 to $12.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $13.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.43 to $13.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Becton, Dickinson and.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.29.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $251.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.71. Becton, Dickinson and has a 1-year low of $235.13 and a 1-year high of $267.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $246.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.95.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 50.80%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $851,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

