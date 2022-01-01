Cullen Capital Management LLC Has $640,000 Holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,128 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 15.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 29.8% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO S Turner Keene bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John S. Eulich bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $364,425.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 9,900 shares of company stock worth $424,425 and sold 171,000 shares worth $8,253,160. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EFSC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of EFSC stock opened at $47.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.34. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a one year low of $33.28 and a one year high of $52.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.41). Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $114.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is 22.41%.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

