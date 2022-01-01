Cullen Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Cullen Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,021,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,554,528,000 after purchasing an additional 72,685 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 93.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,645,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $840,451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,604,779 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,967,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $534,216,000 after purchasing an additional 210,477 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,931,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,357,000 after purchasing an additional 279,310 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,449,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,833,000 after purchasing an additional 58,859 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $25,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total transaction of $313,791.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,463 shares of company stock valued at $1,296,737 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PEG opened at $66.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $67.05. The company has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a PE ratio of -50.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.65.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -154.55%.

PEG has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.78.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

