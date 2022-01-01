Cullen Capital Management LLC Sells 690 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Cullen Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,010 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

MKSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on MKS Instruments from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.00.

Shares of MKSI stock opened at $174.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.56. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.70 and a fifty-two week high of $199.44. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.96.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.02. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $741.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 9.47%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $46,773.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.16, for a total value of $465,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

