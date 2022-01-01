Pendal Group Ltd Reduces Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Pendal Group Ltd lessened its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 5.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 248,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,518 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $18,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $11,206,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Partners began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.73.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $85.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.01. The company has a market capitalization of $71.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $74.01 and a fifty-two week high of $85.60.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

