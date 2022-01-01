Pendal Group Ltd Purchases 14,107 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 38.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,823 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,107 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of ANSYS worth $17,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $443,000. Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 571.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,183 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,914,000 after purchasing an additional 7,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 33,261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANSS stock opened at $401.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $394.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $370.21. The company has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.54, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.25. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $292.79 and a 52-week high of $413.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $445.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.98 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 12.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ANSS shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $332.70.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.65, for a total transaction of $146,343.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,072,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

