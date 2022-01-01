Conning Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Conning Inc. lowered its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,408 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new stake in Cigna during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,523,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 176,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,934,000 after purchasing an additional 57,069 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,899 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its stake in Cigna by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 15,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Cigna by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 130,906 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,202,000 after purchasing an additional 8,412 shares during the period. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CI shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Cigna in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut Cigna from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Cigna from $285.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.04.

CI opened at $229.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.87. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $190.88 and a one year high of $272.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.81%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

