Conning Inc. Has $610,000 Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Conning Inc. decreased its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Compass Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 229,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the period. Quilter Plc increased its holdings in Ecolab by 3.2% in the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 49,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,290,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. increased its holdings in Ecolab by 1.1% in the third quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 227,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,457,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alley Co LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 1.6% in the third quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 30,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,384,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In other Ecolab news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.53, for a total transaction of $1,775,660.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total value of $323,433.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,991 shares of company stock valued at $12,823,269 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ECL shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Vertical Research began coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.00.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $234.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $201.15 and a one year high of $238.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $229.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.