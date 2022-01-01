Conning Inc. Has $495,000 Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Conning Inc. reduced its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,610 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,358,318 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,699,118,000 after acquiring an additional 84,230 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,954,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $669,965,000 after acquiring an additional 619,188 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,700,887 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $633,459,000 after purchasing an additional 121,488 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 3.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,438,245 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $464,901,000 after purchasing an additional 107,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 2.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,172,499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $435,331,000 after purchasing an additional 71,253 shares during the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

In related news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $1,340,780.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total transaction of $1,385,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,734 shares of company stock valued at $6,567,071. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TEL opened at $161.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.19. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $116.87 and a twelve month high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.33.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.