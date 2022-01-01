Conning Inc. Sells 490 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Conning Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1,337.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 225,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,641,000 after buying an additional 210,060 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $674,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $63.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.10. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $40.30 and a 12 month high of $68.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.95.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.00) EPS. Analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 16.56%.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.30 per share, with a total value of $64,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

