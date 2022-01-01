Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. cut its stake in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ownership Capital B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $188,570,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Abiomed by 4,427.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 483,180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,805,000 after purchasing an additional 472,508 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Abiomed by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,733,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,215,397,000 after purchasing an additional 100,298 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,583,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Abiomed by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,880,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,523,103,000 after purchasing an additional 70,871 shares in the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.59, for a total transaction of $5,078,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.85, for a total value of $1,319,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $364.80.

ABMD stock opened at $359.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.27. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $261.27 and a 12-month high of $387.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $337.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $336.75.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $248.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.06 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 15.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abiomed Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

