Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Upgraded to B by TheStreet

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Xerox in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.60.
Shares of XRX opened at $22.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.68. Xerox has a 12-month low of $17.59 and a 12-month high of $26.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.72.
In related news, Director Hernandez Margarita Palau acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.72 per share, for a total transaction of $102,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director A. Scott Letier acquired 3,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $60,370.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 433,594 shares of company stock worth $7,778,381. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Xerox in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,813,000. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Xerox in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,811,000. Icahn Carl C raised its stake in Xerox by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 31,142,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $731,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,446 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Xerox in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,599,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Xerox by 358.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,979,000 after purchasing an additional 977,310 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Xerox Company Profile
Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.
