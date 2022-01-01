Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Upgraded to B by TheStreet

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Xerox in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.60.

Shares of XRX opened at $22.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.68. Xerox has a 12-month low of $17.59 and a 12-month high of $26.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.72.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Xerox will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Hernandez Margarita Palau acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.72 per share, for a total transaction of $102,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director A. Scott Letier acquired 3,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $60,370.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 433,594 shares of company stock worth $7,778,381. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Xerox in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,813,000. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Xerox in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,811,000. Icahn Carl C raised its stake in Xerox by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 31,142,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $731,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,446 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Xerox in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,599,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Xerox by 358.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,979,000 after purchasing an additional 977,310 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

