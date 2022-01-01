Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Purchases Shares of 7,297 iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC owned 0.06% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 27.2% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 156.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 41.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USXF opened at $39.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.53. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $39.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

