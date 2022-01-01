Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,896 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.2% of Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total value of $2,516,734.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,280 shares of company stock worth $292,711,089. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMZN opened at $3,334.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,881.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,459.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,439.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,700.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,178.80.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

