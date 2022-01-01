Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 278 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators decreased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 770 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total value of $165,951.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,489,382.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PXD opened at $181.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $182.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.24. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $111.82 and a twelve month high of $196.64. The stock has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $3.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.43%.

PXD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.19.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

