Bbva USA Sells 2,066 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Bbva USA reduced its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 37.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,066 shares during the period. Bbva USA’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 36,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 24.0% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 194,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,061,000 after purchasing an additional 37,702 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,103,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,696,000 after purchasing an additional 23,851 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the second quarter worth $5,393,000. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 118.6% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 27,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 15,066 shares during the last quarter.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $8,010,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

REXR stock opened at $81.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.36. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.90 and a 12-month high of $81.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.06, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.11. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.28%.

REXR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.80.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Further Reading: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.