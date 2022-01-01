Zephyr Energy (LON:ZPHR) Shares Down 1.7%

Zephyr Energy plc (LON:ZPHR) dropped 1.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.85 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 6.98 ($0.09). Approximately 1,194,898 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 10,313,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.10 ($0.10).

The firm has a market capitalization of £89.74 million and a P/E ratio of -13.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6.19.

About Zephyr Energy (LON:ZPHR)

Zephyr Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas resources. Its flagship property is the Paradox Basin, which covers an area of approximately 25,353 acres located in Utah, the United States. The company was formerly known as Rose Petroleum plc and changed its name to Zephyr Energy plc in August 2020.

